Kangana Ranaut calls Aamir Khan 'bechara,' says 'he tried his best to pretend...'

Kangana Ranaut- Aamir Khan

Kangana Ranaut called Aamir Khan 'bechara' after the actor was reminded to name her for playing Shobhaa De on-screen. For the unversed, the actor was recently spotted at the book launch of novelist and columnist Shobhaa De, and during the press conference, he was asked to name an actress from the current crop of artists who would be fit to play Shobhaa in her biopic.

After taking a two-second pause, Aamir named Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as contenders to play the famous novelist. Shobhaa added, "You have forgotten one, Kangana." and Aamir instantly agreed with her saying, "Kangana would do it well." Praising the actress, he further added, "She's a versatile artist, she does comedy well, she does drama well."

Kangana shared the video from the book launch, and wrote, "Bechara Aamir Khan (poor Aamir Khan)… ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one...Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you." She further tweeted, "Sorry I have four national awards already and a PadmaShri my fans reminded I don’t even remember how many I have."

A few days back, Anupam Kher praised Kangana. While promoting his new film Shiv Shastri Balboa with DNA India, Kher said, "I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud woman empowerment, we should defiantly celebrate the success of Kangana." Kher defends Kangana's tweets by saying, "Like everybody has freedom of speech, why shouldn't we give her the freedom of speech?" After spending more than three decades in Bollywood, Kher calls Kangana among the best directors in his career. "I think she's one of the finest directors, I have worked with, and I say this after doing 534 films."

On the work front, Kangna will soon be making her directorial debut with Emergency. On the other side, Aamir Khan was last seen in Forrest Gump's official adaptation Laal Singh Chaddha.