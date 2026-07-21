Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for praising Delhi Police's action in CJP protest: 'She deserved that slap from CISF jawan'

Kangana Ranaut is being heavily criticised for calling the protesting students as "mob" and praising Delhi Police's extreme actions during the Chalo Sansad march as a part of the ongoing CJP protest. Dehi Police pushed back the protestors marching towards the Parliament with tear gas and batons.

"The gates were closed, all the parliamentarians were confined inside, and none of us could move. You saw how the 'mob' tried to attack us. At one point, many of us were frightened that we might be attacked," BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut told reporters a day after thousands of people stormed central Delhi responding to a 'Chalo Sansad' call from the Cockroach Janta Party. The MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh also praised Delhi Police, describing the security personnel as a "shield for the people". "They (police) took the stones and injuries upon themselves and ensured that no harm came to the public," she added.

As the video of Kangana Ranaut's statements was shared online, she was heavily trolled for calling the protesting students as "mob" and glorifying Delhi Police's extreme actions. An X user wrote, "Kangana totally deserved that slap from CISF jawan", while another added, "I hope the security personnel who slapped Kangana is having a great day! I wish her the very best." These comments referred to the 2024 incident when the Panga actress was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable, Kulwinder Kaur, at Chandigarh airport while she was on her way to Delhi. The constable was reportedly upset over Kangana's earlier remarks about the farmers' protest.

Attacking Ranaut, another netizen added, "Funny how having rapists and actual criminals seated in the parliament doesn't scare her but literal students protesting for basic rights seems threatening." "Awww, so the MPs who reached the parliament through their expensive cars were scared that the protestors were gonna attack them? How cute," read another comment. Criticising BJP and Delhi Police, a netizen shared, "Really???? What happened to your fearless avatar Kangana. The protest was being done silently. Your so called Delhi Police charged lathis on youth. You know what, your BJP party will sink drown soon. No one can save them."

#WATCH | Delhi | On the CJP protest outside Parliament yesterday, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting… pic.twitter.com/Oop3B29PKw — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

According to Delhi Police, around 60 protesters were injured in the police action on Monday. More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were also injured in the clashes. Ranaut and many other MPs were inside when main gates to Parliament premises were closed and entry and exit stopped as the crowds outside swelled. Protesters, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for irregularities in the exam system, attempted to march to the complex but were pushed back with teargas and batons.

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