Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on opposition to girl imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue

The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has always been known for speaking her mind. The actor is coming up with a fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' with content czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Turning host for the first time, Kangana will be seen in a different and never-seen-before reality show that is garnering attention from all around for its brutal and tough concept of putting the contestants in difficult situations that they have never experienced.

Meanwhile, Kangana who has always been very vocal about her thoughts recently took to her social media and posted about a child imitating Alia Bhatt's character as Gangubai in a video. And when asked about the same at the press conference she openly put out her opinion and said, "If I am talking about the kids of 6 to 7 years old, who are getting exploited, so I don't think it is to harm anybody, in terms of the business or money that they are going to make. It is in the interest of the girl children that were being exploited to imitate to do the TikTok videos or to imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. Social media should not only be used to use filters or put your fancy clothes on. It should be a place where people can give opposing views."

READ: Kangana Ranaut on little girl recreating 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' dialogue: 'Is it ok to sexualise her at this age'?

The actress further added, "The presence of opposition is so important in every field. It is not just politics. If there is no opposition then what is there. I am not in my authority, I am not going to jail them. I am just putting my opinion that this looks wrong to me. You think that just because is it is not in their interest of making money, my voice should be shut. So just because it doesn't serve anybody's purpose economically, my voice should be shut. I am not saying that I am right or they are wrong. But I am saying that I should have the freedom to say. Tomorrow when I will make my film, my solo directorial, I would want people to say what they feel. And I will be very open to this. I don't have to shut every bodies view."

"If you have the freedom to make the film that you want to make don't I have the freedom to perceive it the way I see it," she added.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' is all set to premiere on February 27, 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants.