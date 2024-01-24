Twitter
'I am dating...': Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on link up rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, asks media...

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to reports that she is dating businessman Nishant Pitti after pictures of the two of them went viral from Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya long with a host of other Bollywood celebs. The actress shared a bunch of pictures and videos of herself from the temple complex celebrating the consecration ceemony. But the picture of her that went viral from there saw her posing with Ease My Trip founder Nishant Pitti, sparking dating rumours. On Wednesday, the actress broke her silence on the reports, issuing a clarification on social media.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement on dating rumours

On Wednesday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories, sharing a news report that had carried her picture with Pitti and a report about the dating rumours. The actress wrote alongside, “My humble request to the media, please don’t spread misinformation. Nishant Pitti ji is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time, please don’t embarrass us.” This is the first time Kangana has opened up about being in a relationship. However, she did not specify who the man in her life is.

Kangana Ranaut’s message to the media

In her Instagram Story, the actress shared a request for the media to not link her with people she gets clicked with. “It’s not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don’t do this,” the actress wrote, ending her message with a folded hands emoji.

Who is Nishant Pitti?

Nishant Pitti is a businessman, the co-founder of EaseMyTrip. He has also worked in the film industry as a producer of several films under his banner. He has produced films like Madaari, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Fanney Khan, and Kangana-starrer Manikarnika, where he was the co-producer. His last film as a producer was the 2020 release Taish.

