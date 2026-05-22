Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on her mangalsutra look, reveals if she got married secretly: 'What's the big deal'

Kangana Ranaut has made a stark statement on her recent viral photos and videos where she's spotted wearing a mangalsutra.

Kangana Ranaut has finally broken the silence on the rumours of her secret wedding. Ever since the National award-winning actress was papped wearing a mangalsutra, gossip mills speculated that Kangana got married and she opted for a hush-hush affair. Now the actress made a stark remark and clarified why she wore a mangalsutra.

Kangana Ranaut on mangalsutra look

On Instagram stories, Kangana issued a statement, clarifying that her look was from a movie shoot, and she didn't get married. She wrote, "I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make-up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look?"

She concluded, "Actors play all kinds of roles, I won’t marry secretly, I promise."

"I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make-up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won’t marry secretly, I promise."