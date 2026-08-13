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Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on 'generation gutter' remark, says she meant a section of youth

Kangana Ranaut has defended her controversial “Generation Gutter” comment, saying she was referring only to certain people and not the entire young generation.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on 'generation gutter' remark, says she meant a section of youth
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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has clarified her recent “Generation Gutter” remark after facing criticism for comments about young people and women involved in the Jantar Mantar protests.

Speaking to ANI, Kangana said she never intended to make a statement about all young people. She claimed her comments were directed at a specific group.

Kangana says she was referring to ‘some people’

Explaining her remark, Kangana said she was responding to people who had called themselves “cockroaches”.

She said, "Those who call themselves cockroaches, and we say that cockroaches emerge from gutters, what is wrong with that? My point is simply this: if people label themselves as cockroaches, and we say the gutter is their home, why should they be offended? I certainly don't consider myself a cockroach. If someone were to say I live in a gutter, I would deny it. But if someone claims to be a cockroach, then naturally, they would live in a gutter. Where else? But to claim that I was referring to all youth is simply not the case," she said.

Kangana also said that discussing problems such as drug use, betting and gambling among young people does not mean she is targeting the entire generation.

She said, "If some young people use drugs, or if we discuss the current trend of addiction involving drugs, betting, gambling, or the dark web, addressing a specific segment of the youth doesn't mean I was making a blanket statement about everyone. Did I say that all youth belong to the gutter? I specifically referred to some people or some women. So, how else should we address this?" she asked.

What did Kangana say about Gen Z protests?

Kangana had earlier strongly criticised videos from the Gen Z protests at Jantar Mantar.

She had written, "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once....I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies...," she had said

She had also added, “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox,”

Her comments came after Delhi Police asked several social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing allegedly offensive and abusive remarks linked to the student protests.

Kangana’s latest film

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is based on the story of nurses and hospital staff who helped save patients during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film is scheduled to stream on ZEE5 from August 14.

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