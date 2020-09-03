Kangana Ranaut blocks Kubbra Sait on Twitter, Sacred Games actor says wasn't aware we are 'katti'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been in news ever since the unfortunate demise of Dil Bechara star Sushant Singh Rajput, seems to be on a blocking spree on Twitter. The Panga actor, who made her debut on the micro-blogging site recently, blocked fellow actor Kubbra Sait, who says she has been silent all along.

Kubbra took to Twitter on Thursday to share a screenshot of Kangana's profile that says that the former has been blocked.

"Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn`t even tell me. Told her it's not personal bro," Kubbra captioned the image.

Earlier, Kangana had blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali from viewing her tweets.

She had taken to Twitter to inform social media users an all those who follow her that she is open to 'constructive criticism', however, she added, if someone is just a troll, then he/she shall be blocked by her.

She wrote on Twitter, "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective, if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked, what is your USE anywhere in the world?"

Last month, Kubbra had lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana, after which Kangana's team responded saying, "Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?"

"Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana," read another tweet.

Kubbra had responded by saying that she had nothing personal against Kangana.

In fact, in an exclusive interview with DNA, Kubbra had said, "It is Kangana’s troll army that has been harassing me and not she.”

Meanwhile, in a shocking claim made on Twitter, Kangana, accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of openly threatening her to never return to Mumbai. Kangana took to her Twitter account on Wednesday and posted a tweet saying that Raut is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. Kangana also added that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.