Kangana Ranaut blasts Rakhi Sawant over vulgar remark: 'Your favours never got you even a sweeper's job'

Rakhi Sawant recently sparked outrage after making sexual innuendos about Kangana Ranaut and Smriti Irani, implying that the two BJP leaders had a questionable past that played a role in their rise up the political ladder. Kangana has now bashed Rakhi for her vulgar remark.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Rakhi Sawant’s controversial remarks about her and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Rakhi recently sparked outrage after making sexual innuendos about the two politicians and appearing to make derogatory comments about their respective journeys in politics. In a recent podcast, the Main Hoon Na actress made the vulgar remarks while seemingly implying that Kangana and Smriti had a questionable past that played a role in their rise up the political ladder.

Kangana addressed Rakhi's comments on Monday through her Instagram Stories, where she shared a screenshot of a report detailing the controversial remarks. In a lengthy note, the Queen actress hit back at Rakhi, claiming that despite all the favours she may have received, she could not secure "even a sweeper’s job."

The Panga actress wrote, "Not just her but most successful and bitter people are quick to character lynch a successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intensional attacks and public character assassination, we must stop feeling humiliated and hurt and stop over explaining ourselves".

"So yes my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success but guess what!! unfortunately no one needs anything from you, remember all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper's job even that needs some quality and talent so be rest assured favours or no favours you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and you keep crying", she further added.

This is not the first time Rakhi has made personal remarks against Kangana. During the controversy surrounding the CJP protests, Rakhi had called Kangana a "chudail" and "gutter mouth" while reacting to the latter's comments about Gen Z.

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