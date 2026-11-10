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Kangana Ranaut blames 'mysterious foreign national' Sonia Gandhi for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's deaths

Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy with her explosive remarks about Sonia Gandhi, questioning the deaths of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Calling Sonia a "mysterious foreign national", Kangana alleged that there were "way too many coincidences" in the Gandhi family's political history.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut blames 'mysterious foreign national' Sonia Gandhi for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's deaths
Kangana Ranaut makes exposive remarks about Sonia Gandhi
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BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy with her controversial remarks about Sonia Gandhi, questioning the circumstances surrounding the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She has made these comments on November 10, coinciding with the release of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in which the Congress leader has reflected on her personal life, family, political journey and the tragedies that shaped it. Kangana made  a series of contentious allegations, suggesting that the deaths of three prominent members of the Gandhi family were connected to Sonia Gandhi's eventual rise within the Congress. She also questioned Sonia's political influence and accused her of promoting foreign interests.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Everyone is talking about the Nvidia honey trap controversy. For Emergency, I did a lot of research on Indian politics and the Gandhi family, and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters the Gandhi family and Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, all potential heirs to the throne killed, leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne: that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi, and people didn't even think.There were way too many coincidences also. That foreigner notoriously and openly propagated foreign agendas, shed crocodile tears for terrorists, yet she managed to head the government for decades until of course 2014 happened."

Kangana's remarks are unsubstantiated allegations and draw a controversial connection between separate historical events. Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in 1984, Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash in 1980, while Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. Sonia Gandhi, who entered politics following her husband's assassination, went on to become the Congress's longest-serving president. She also declined the party's offer to become Prime Minister after its 2004 electoral victory. The year 2014 marked a major political shift in India, with the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, winning 282 Lok Sabha seats and ending the Congress-led UPA's 10-year rule. The Congress was reduced to just 44 seats, and Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister in May 2014, succeeding Manmohan Singh.

READ | Ramayana: Mukesh Khanna bashes Ranbir Kapoor film for Sai Pallavi's action scene, says 'Maa Sita was never a fighter'

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