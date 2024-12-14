Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun was on Friday taken into custody amid tight security from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. The husband of the deceased woman said on Friday that he “doesn’t hold Allu Arjun responsible for the tragedy”.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, on Friday, was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad on December 4 and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a local court. Later in the day, Telangana High Court granted four weeks’ interim bail to Allu Arjun. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut has now shared her opinion on the issue, stating that everyone should have some sort of accountability, no matter their social status.

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, Bollywood superstar, and MP Kangana Ranaut said, "It is very unfortunate, I am a very big supporter of Allu Arjun ji. Having said that, you have to set an example. He has got the bail. But just because we are high-profile people, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have any consequences. People’s lives are very precious. Be it smoking ads or a crowded theatre, I think they (the Pushpa 2 team) were present at the event. Everybody should have accountability."

For the unversed, a 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son had to be hospitalised on the night of December 4 when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun was on Friday taken into custody amid tight security from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. The husband of the deceased woman said on Friday that he “doesn’t hold Allu Arjun responsible for the tragedy”. He stated that he was “ready to withdraw” his case. “Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case,” he told reporters.

Only last week, Allu Arjun had announced Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved family and said he would meet them personally.