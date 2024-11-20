Kangana Ranaut reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan making his debut as a director.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to entertain fans with his directorial debut, titled Stardom, which is set to be released on OTT. Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the announcement and penned a big statement on social media

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and penned a note expressing her happiness over Aryan Khan choosing to work behind the cameras. The note read, “It is great that children from ... film families are going beyond just wanting to wear makeup, lose weight, doll up, and think they are actors. We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour."

She further added, “Those who have resources often end up taking the easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking the road less traveled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker.”

Aryan Khan will be making his grand Bollywood debut as a filmmaker with the OTT show, Stardom. Announcing the film, Shah Rukh Khan shared a post which read, "This 2025: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment come together for one of a kind Bollywood series produced by Gauri Khan, created and directed by Aryan Khan." The post was captioned, "Witness Bollywood like never before...on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon."

Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming biographical drama Emergency. The film was postponed this year as it was not issued the censor certificate on time. However, its is now set to release in theatres on January 17, 2025. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is scheduled to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s action thriller titled King. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and iss scheduled to release in 2025.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.