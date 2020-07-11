Kangana Ranaut begins virtual prep for 'Dhaakad'; seen in script-reading session with director, producer, writer

Kangana Ranaut is currently prepping for her upcoming movie 'Dhaakad'. The actress was seen in a virtual script-reading session recently. Her team shared images from the virtual reading, where Kangana was on a video conference.

Kangana could be seen on video with her movie 'Dhaakad's director Razneesh Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai. “It’s a virtual script reading session for #KanganaRanaut, @RazyGhai, @writish and @SohailMaklai as they start preparing for #Dhaakad. #LockdownScriptSessions,” tweeted Kangana's team.

Take a look:

The makers had revealed the first teaser video of Kangana in 'Dhaakad'. The movie, which is touted to be a high-action drama film, was slated for Diwali release, but it might have to be postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Kangana Ranaut has currently been making headlines for speaking up against nepotism and gangeism after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actor was recently involved in a war of words with Pooja Bhatt. She questioned Pooja Bhatt about the throwing of chappals during 'Gangster' event, and even questioned why Mahesh Bhatt wanted to see an end to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's relationship.