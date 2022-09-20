Search icon
Kangana Ranaut bashes Karan Johar over 'Brahmastra overtaking The Kashmir Files at the box office' reports

Kangana Ranaut shared Vivek Agnihotri's tweet and slammed Karan Johar over reports of Brahmastra overtaking The Kashmir Files at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Credit: Kangana Ranaut-Ayan Mukerji-Karan Johar/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Karan Johar a day after Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about reports that claimed Brahmastra has overtaken his film The Kashmir Files at the box office. 

Kangana shared Vivek Agnihotri`s tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, "The audacity to belittle The Kashmir Files, a film made on Hindu genocide (and) also trying to ride on its success. The Kashmir Files was made in Rs10 crores..."

Kangana came to all guns blazing at Karan Johar and wrote, "Now, according to mafia minions, Karan Johar film has beaten it (The Kashmir Files) brutally... Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar"In another story,

she wrote, "Post pandemic verdict model, specially invented for Karan Johar films... BTW Thugs of Hindustan earned around Rs280 crore worldwide gross and its budget was also around Rs280 crore... Lekin they didn`t spend on PR machinery. Nahi toh with the new KJo models, no film will ever flop."

Talking about Vivek Agnihotri`s tweet, on Monday he banished reports of Ayan Mukerji`s film beating his and wrote, "Hahahaha. I dont know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles...with sticks, rods, hockey... or AK47 or stones... Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks."

On Monday, director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to announce that the film had crossed the INR 300 crore mark worldwide, and to celebrate the milestone, Ayan wrote, "BRAHMASTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv) putting out some good pure energy for...What the Film has achieved so far!"He also revealed that he has already started working on the second part of the film - Brahmastra Part II: Dev. 

