Kangana Ranaut bashes Bollywood for ignoring 'The Kashmir Files,' says 'their time is up'

Kangana Ranaut is back mocking Bollywood personalities. Now, she criticised the biggest names of the industry for keeping a mum on the extraordinary performance of 'The Kashmir Files.' Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial has opened to brilliant numbers, despite limited screens and competition with Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam.'

Kangana expressed her support for the film, called it one of the important movies. She also expressed her wish to watch the film. Later, Ranaut shared a prolonged post bashing Bollywood and criticising them for showing no support towards the film. Kangana said, "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry #TheKashmirFiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportions might be such a case study that it will be the most successful profitable film of the year... it also broke many myths about theatres been exclusive for big-budget event films or visual/VFX spectacles, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audience to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai... Not a word saari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word...There time is upp!!"

Kangana even shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet about the brilliant box-office day 2 collections. The film has shown more than a 130% growth in day 2, and Ranaut posted the tweet on her stories and said, "No cheap publicity.. no fake numbers no mafia anti-national agendas...desh badlega toh filmein bhi badleingi. Jai Hind."

'The Kashmir Files' is the second instalment of Vivek's political trilogy. On the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the reality show 'Lock Upp,' and she will soon be seen in 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas'