Kangana Ranaut attends Ankita Lokhande's sangeet ceremony, talks about bride's 'Planet Size' engagement ring

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s sangeet ceremony. The actress was looking mesmerising in her ‘warrior queen’ avatar as she opted for a navy blue lehenga. She matched her outfit with a sheer dupatta and heavy jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande have worked together in the film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’, since then they share a strong bond. Bollywood diva took to Instagram and dropped pictures while sharing her excitement for her friend’s wedding. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Make love not war …Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai.. @lokhandeankita …”

In one of the pictures, she talked about Ankita’s ‘planet size diamond ring’.Take a look:

In another picture, Kangana showered love and wrote, “@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl.”

The actress congtaulated the couple and wrote, “Bahut badhaiyan… duniya ki sari khushiyan tum dono keliye.”

Kangana on Instagram posted pictures before attending the sangeet ceremony:

The actress arrived at the venue with her security. Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande will soon tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14. On December 12, the couple got engaged at a grand hotel in Mumbai. Ankita was wearing a black grown, while Vicky opted for a sober coordinated outfit. Undoubtedly, they looked adorable. The dup grooved to several songs, they were extremely happy.

After Ankita-Vicky's Mehendi and engagement ceremony, the couple had amazing fun at their Haldi on Monday, December 13. Several photos and videos from the couple's Haldi ceremony have gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019 in which she portrayed Jhalkari Bai, a fierce woman freedom fighter and a close aide of Rani Jhansi Bai. Vicky Jain is a businessman and belongs to a family of industrialists.