Kangana Ranaut ATTACKS Sonia Gandhi, calls Congress leader 'billionaire Italian widow' seeking sympathy, netizens brutally troll actress

Kangana Ranaut is hell-bent on connecting the NVIDIA Honey Trap controversy with Sonia Gandhi's entry into the Gandhi family and becoming the only surviving member to stay in power.

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is getting brutally bashed by netizens for attacking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. In a series of Instagram stories, Kangana went on to call Sonia a billionaire widow who remained in power by earning sympathy. Ever since the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Honey Trap controversy, Kangana has been hell-bent on finding a connection and bringing Sonia Gandhi into the picture. The Tanu weds Manu actress made some distasteful comments about the Gandhi family, tarnishing Sonia's image and mocking Rahul Gandhi. Ranaut even claimed that Sonia purposely sidelined Menka Gandhi and even overshadowed Indira Gandhi.

Kangana calls Sonia 'mysterious foreign national'

Kangana claimed that while working on her flop film Emergency, she came across some shocking details about Sonia and the Gandhi family. She wrote, "I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters Gandhi family and Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi potential heirs to the throne killed, Rajeev Gandhi potential heirs to the throne killed leaving just one and only sympathetic choice for the throne that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi and people didn't even think there were way too many coincidences also that foreigner notoriously and openly propagated foreign agendas shed crocodile tears for terrorists, yet she managed to head the government for decades until of course 2014 happened."

Sonia Gandhi is a billionaire Italian widow: Kangana Ranaut

In another story, Kangana questioned how Sonia became the 'richest woman', and mocked her writing, "Without earning a single penny her whole life, how come she became the richest woman in the world in 1991? More than 2 billion dollars were parked in her name in Swiss accounts? Wow!! after every one died in the family suddenly sympathy seeking poor Italian widow became a billionaire? Why doesn't her biography clarify this?"

Sonia sidelined Menka and Indira Gandhi?

In one of the stories, Kangana uploaded a video of Maenka Gandhi's interview with Simi Grewal and wrote, "22-year-old Maneka, a widow, must go; she can't even sit at the same table as us; she must go, Sonia Gandhi explains in her biography that it was because Menka had friends in the opposition, but everyone knows Rajeev Gandhi was not even interested in politics; he was very open about it that he was forced to be a PM, so who wanted Maneka out? But Maneka was shocked because she didn't know that everyone else was about to die, and this was the only way she could be deleted."

Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut

As expected, netizens brutally trolled Kangana Ranaut for mud-slinging at an 80-year-old woman for 'cheap politics'. A netizen wrote, "Dhurandhar 6 plot in its place." Another netizen wrote, "Regular dosage of dhatura." One of the netizens wrote, "Isn't she an MP in Himachal? What the heck has she been smoking?"