Kangana Ranaut attacks Naseeruddin Shah after Piyush Mishra criticises his 'dog' remark: 'Har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai'

Kangana Ranaut has slammed Naseeruddin Shah amid the debate over Bollywood's silence on student protests, calling him a "lomdi" and accusing him of eating India's "roti" while "fighting" for a neighbouring country. Her remarks came after Piyush Mishra revived Shah's "dog with a bone" analogy.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has hit back at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah amid the ongoing debate over Bollywood's response to student protests. Kangana called Shah a "lomdi" and accused him of eating the country's "roti" while "fighting" for a neighbouring country. The latest attack came after Kangana shared a news report featuring actor Piyush Mishra's recent remarks about Shah, including a reference to the veteran actor's earlier "dog with a bone" comment. Kangana accompanied the post with a strongly worded message questioning Shah's loyalty and commitment to India.

Kangana Ranaut's sharp remarks about Naseeruddin Shah

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain. (The truth is, everyone is someone's dog, but I am proud that I guard and fight for the home (country) whose bread I eat. Nasir Saab eats the bread of this country, but fights for the neighbouring country)." She further took a swipe at Shah, adding, P.S. In today’s time it's a compliment for humans to be called dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. I rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin."





What Naseeruddin Shah had said about Bollywood

Kangana's comments come in response to remarks Shah had previously made while discussing the silence of several prominent Bollywood personalities over CJP-led student demonstrations. Addressing why many A-list celebrities had not publicly spoken about the protests, Shah had said, "They'll do it when their conscience tells them to. There's a saying: a dog with a bone in his mouth can't bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark." The veteran actor’s analogy subsequently resurfaced when Piyush Mishra spoke in support of students protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams.

Piyush Mishra brings up Naseeruddin Shah's 'dog with a bone' remark

While backing the protesting students, Mishra questioned which "dogs with bones in their mouths" were remaining silent over the Jharkhand student protests, appearing to refer directly to Shah's earlier analogy. His comments then became part of the wider debate surrounding the silence of Bollywood personalities on student-led protests, eventually prompting Kangana to respond.

Kangana Ranaut's earlier criticism of student protests

This is not the first time Kangana has courted controversy over her comments on the student movement. The Panga actress has repeatedly criticised sections of the Gen Z-led protests, particularly videos in which some protesters allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had also sparked controversy by referring to Gen-Z as "Generation Gutter" while voicing her criticism of the movement.

READ | Rakhi Sawant bashes Kangana Ranaut for attacking Gen Z protesters: 'Chudail, aur thappad khaane hain?'