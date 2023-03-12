Kangana Ranaut attacks liberals and 'lazy' Gen Z again, says 'these wokes are like zombies'

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, took to Twitter and talked about liberals. She said that to be a liberal one must grow intellect/study literature but GenZ is too lazy. She retweeted a video of a woman showing books for kids under 10 that featured some adult content.

Sharing the video, one of the social media users wrote, “#ALARMING #Toxic_wokism This is what they are teaching & showing little kids of age under 10!!! This is feeding them pornography & brainwashing them against the natural order of things Awareness against this stupidity is must.”

Those who are still struggling to understand yeh liberals kya hote hain and now there is another keeda called wokism, let me tell you what is the difference, to be a liberal one must grow intellect/study literature, lekin GenZ who are too lazy to do that lekin shaitano (cont) https://t.co/0BUYCvzHLF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2023

Ki sena ko kaise join kiya jaye , toh GenZ ke liye alag battalion banayi gayi hai,inko woke bana diya gaya hai, they are liberals minus literature. Socho liberals mein ek he achchi baat thi you could at least debate with them, they had brain muscles, these wokes are like zombies. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2023

Social media users reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “She doesn’t need enemies. She will herself alienate GenZ, Punjabis, Bengalis, all non BJP states from watching her movies only because she can’t help but generalize whole community Itna mandbuddhi shaitan aaj tak nahi dekha!”

The second one said, “Keep raising ur voice, against d wrongs. This is ur strength.” The third one said, “It looks like this video is not from India. But,this govt legalized homo... & this is accepted norm. Then any info that is provided is legal in India. Why did this Govt not stop this in first place? Wokeism will be new normal. What is our Cultural ministry's plan @kishanreddybjp.”