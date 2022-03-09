Kangana Ranaut attacks 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' box-office collection again, says 'paani mein doodh...'

Kangana Ranaut, who has been taking a dig at Alia Bhatt and her recently released film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' for the last two weeks, is back again questioning the box office collection of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She reacted to a blind item in a media report that claimed that the film's box-office figures might have been rigged.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 8, Kangana shared the blind article and wrote, "Achcha doodh mein paani to suna tha lekin paani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki…(We have heard about diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some compulsions)."

Adapted from one of the chapters of S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and starring Ajay Devgn in a pivotal cameo, the biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has collected more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box-office and is close to touching the three-figure mark in Indian cinemas as well.





This isn't the first time that Kangana has attacked 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Before the film was released on February 25, Kangana had called Alia Bhatt 'papa ki pari' and 'bimbo' without taking the latter's name directly. She had written on her Instagram Stories, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office...For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act...Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films...Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power".



After the release, the 'Queen' actress targeted the box-office figures saying “Movie mafia mathematics" as she compared her own film's 'Manikarnika' collections with the Alia Bhatt-starrer and had written, "Movie mafia mathematics"… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it’s a super hit.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the captive reality show 'Lock Upp' in her OTT debut. The show features thirteen celebrities locked up inside the jail fighting it out among themselves in interesting tasks to emerge as the winner.