BOLLYWOOD

Kangana Ranaut ATTACKS film industry again, calls majority of heroes 'badtameez': 'Sexual tareeke se...'

Kangana Ranaut returned, lashing out at actors in Bollywood, and claimed that male stars dominate over female co-stars, make them feel inferior and discriminate against them.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 12:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress-filmmaker-politician Kangana Ranaut has made another shocking statement about the film industry, attacking the male actors. In a recent interview, the Queen actress shared her experience of working with male actors who gave her a tough time, and then called the majority of male actors badtameez. Kangana's latest comment is a straight jibe at her co-stars. While speaking to Hautterfly, Kangana revealed that usually she avoids working with heroes, because they are impolite. He said, "Maine zyada heroes ke saath kaam hi nahi kiya hain! Mera main concern yahi tha ki badtameez bahut hain heroes (I prefer not to work with male heroes because my concern is that they are very impolite)." 

Kangna Ranaut claims male stars often make their female co-stars feel inferior

The Tanu Weds Manu actress further shared from her experience, and said, "Sirf main sexual tareeke se nahi bol rahi hoon. Late aana set pe, badtameeziyan karna, heroine ko neecha dikhana, sideline karna, choti van dena. Mujhe kaafi trouble hua ki kitne cases ye mujh pe kiye isiliye, kyuki main wahape inn cheezon se main okay nahi thi jabki most girls are okay with this. Unko laga ki isko kyu itna ghamand hain (I am not just talking sexually. But coming late on set, misbehaving, insulting the heroine, sidelining her, and giving a smaller vanity van. I was quite upset that so many cases were put on me because I was not okay with these things there, whereas most girls are okay with this, then they wondered why she is so arrogant)."

Kangana Ranaut managing her MP duties and acting commitments

On the work front, Kangana's last big screen release was her directorial Emergency. The film was a commercial failure, despite earning positive reviews. Currently, she's managing her MP duties in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and also handling her film commitments. On the actor's side, Kangana Ranaut is reuniting with Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan in Circle.

