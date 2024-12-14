Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood and its actors again and explained why Hindi actors are not capable of achieving success at par with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Kangana Ranaut has again attacked Bollywood and its actors. In a recent interaction, the National Award-winning actress opened up about the success of South Indian actress as compared to Bollywood. The Queen actress said that one of the major reasons why Hindi films are losing their audience is because they lost touch with realism.

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana was asked to comment on the blockbuster success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa franchise and how Bollywood is losing its mainstream streak. Kangana said, “Pehele toh mujhe nahi lagta ke Bollywood or Hindi cinema ne mainstream hone ka theka liya hua hai (I don’t think Bollywood can be dubbed as mainstream). They are not mainstream by any standard. Our films should be defined as the Indian film industry, one industry in which every type of audience is addressed."

Speaking about the success of Pushpa 2, Kangana said that it's the relatable character of a daily wage worker that Allu Arjun portrayed. The Manikarnika actress explained why Bollywood actors can't repeat this success as they're detached from reality. He said, "People in Bollywood live in a bubble. And that is one of the biggest reasons I have a problem with them. Kyunki yeh log bubble se nikalna nahi chahte han (They don’t want to come out of the bubble). All they need is to go to the gym, take protein shakes, take injections. They don’t have any connection with reality," she said.

She further slammed the actors, and said, "Inko chaiye six pack abs, hot babe, beach, bike, item number bas bahut hai (They want six pack abs, hot babe, beaches, bike and item numbers. That’s enough for them) It is important to have a reality check." On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The movie is directed by Kangana Ranaut, and it will be released in cinemas on January 17, 2025.

