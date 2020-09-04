Kangana Ranaut and controversies: Everything the actor has said since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand. The Panga star, who has been on a blocking spree on Twitter after making her debut on the platform only recently, is one who never minces her words.

She is often seen as a participant in ugly Twitter spats, raising her voice, sharing her opinion on things and topics she believes she should speak on and making controversial statements.

It was soon after the unfortunate demise of colleague Sushant Singh Rajput, that Kangana, who has previously had tiffs with industry ‘insiders’, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to openly challenge ‘Bollywood’s movie mafia gang’ and raise her voice against ‘nepotism’, ‘nepokids’, unfair treatment to ‘outsiders’ and most recently, expose the alleged use of ‘drugs' by various celebrities.

Open challenge

In a recent tweet on Friday, openly challenging all those threatening her, to stop her from returning to Mumbai, if they can, Kangana wrote, "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (sic)." The tweet after the actor had accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of openly threatening her to never return to Mumbai.

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le

Mumbai police feels like PoK remark; accused Sanjay Raut of thretening her

In a shocking claim made by Kangana, the actor accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of openly threatening her to never return to Mumbai. Kangana took to her Twitter account and posted a tweet saying that the Shiv Sena MP is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police.

Kangana added that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.

Kangana's tweet read, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

For the uninformed, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she questioned the integrity of Mumbai Police. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it."

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?

Requested celebs to give blood-samples for testing

In her tweet, Kangana said, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia."

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia

Nepotism, Karan Johar, Movie mafia, Blind Items and more

Days after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut released a video attacking HIndi film industry 'insiders' and media publications. In the video, Kangana spoke about how the Chhichhore actor was painted in a bad light by the media with the help of 'blind items' on him. She added the articles carried inappropriate and insulting statements about the actor.

In the video, Kanagan also mentioned Sushant's Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, who had earlier said it was a 'systematic dismantling of a fragile mind', refereeing to Sushant.

She had earlier called out Karan Johar for teaming up with Aditya Chopra and trapping Sushant by not releasing his film Drive in theatres and she also alleged that Johar had been the one encouraging 'nepokids', launching them in big projects, which gave the 'outsiders' little space to breathe and compete on a level-play ground in the industry.

"Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me," Kangana had tweeted.

Called Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker B-grade actors

In an interview, Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker B-grade actresses, while also stating in the same breath that they are better looking and better actresses than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey. She questioned why are they still in the 'category' if they love Karan Johar?

Called Ayushmann Khurrana 'mediocre', 'chaploos outsider'

Kangana Ranaut joined netizens in bashing Ayushmann Khurrana for coming out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. She called the Article 15 actor a 'chaploos outsider' and hinted that he is 'mediocre'. Kangana also went on to state that actors like him take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Sushant Singh Rajput and her.

Hit out at Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut hit out at Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in her tweets. She stated that while Ranbir Kapoor is a 'serial skirt chaser', he wouldn't be tagged as a rapist. Similarly, she added, that actress Deepika Padukone is a 'self-proclaimed mental illness patient' but won't be called psycho or witch.

Kangana, through her tweet, said that the labelling has only been limited to 'extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families'. The tweet read, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

Accused Deepika Padukone for doing 'depression ka dhandha'

Soon after the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and lauded the move.

In the same breath, the actor also called out Deepika Padukone, who spoke about depression (from June 15-17) right after the news of Sushant's demise broke (on June 14). "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice," wrote Kangana in one of her tweets, before going out on a full-blown rant against Deepika.

Bollywood and drugs

Responding to the news of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joining the investigations that are already underway into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana had alleged that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in B-Town parties.

In a series of tweets, Kangana had stated that "many A-listers will be behind bars" if the NCB "enters Bollywood". Kangana tweeted, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

She further added, "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery, and mafia."

For the uninformed, the NCB has discovered that drugs given to Sushant Singh Rajput were brought via Darknet. NCB found that the peddler who use to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty purchased it from Darknet. For the uninformed, Darknet has the highest market for drug supply and contract killing. It is the biggest online platform for black marketing.

If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood.

More scared of them (Mumbai Police) than mafia goons

Kangana Ranaut, who had demanded protection for her say in the drug case against Rhea Chakraborty filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), recently refused to take protection from Mumbai Police, stating, she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than the movie mafia goons.

Earlier, Kangana had stated that she is ready to be a witness and expose the usage and supplier of drugs in Bollywood, but needs protection for the same.

Nationalists have to struggle everywhere

When Kangana Ranaut and her fans noticed that the actress was losing a lot of followers on Twitter each passing day, and a user pointed out the same to her, Kangana said that ‘Nationalists have to struggle everywhere’.

Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arnt we used to this now ?

War-of-words with Mumbai Police

Recently, Kangana Ranaut blasted at Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for allegedly liking a derogatory tweet against her. The actress also accused him of "encouraging public teasing and bullying" of those who were fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput.

In another tweet, Kangana said, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia."

However, the Mumbai Police officially denied the accusations stating that the Commissioner had never liked such a tweet. "This tweet has never been liked by the Mumbai Police Commissioner - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot," they said in reply to Kanagan's tweets.

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !!

When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia

Called Karan, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra ‘murderers’

Mocking filmmaker Karan Johar for promoting his upcoming children’s picture book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv on social media, Kangana took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME..”

Kangana has been speaking her mind since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has spoken against memebrs of the Hindi Film industry and made several revelations and also accused mnay of conspiring against 'ooutsiders' like her and Sushant to maintain thier control in the indutry.

Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME ..

She has received a lot of criticism for her remarks over the last couple of months, however, it hasn't stopped her from speaking her mind.