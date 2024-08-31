Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast becase...

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the Anurag Basu-directed romantic thriller Gangster also starred Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles.

As Kangana Ranaut awaits the release of her solo directorial film Emergency, we take a look back at her debut film Gangster: A Love Story. The 2006 romantic thriller was directed by Anurag Basu, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, and also starred Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles.

Kangana, who was just 20 when the film had released, impressed the audiences with her strong performance and even went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. However, it's interesting to note that she had almost lost her debut film Gangster to Chitrangda Singh.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Kangana recalled how she bagged her debut film after almost losing it to Chitrangda. The actress said, "Anurag Basu had made the hit film Murder before Gangster. He was looking for a new actress for his new film, and I was giving a lot of auditions at that time. I went to their studio located in Juhu for the audition. Anurag was also there, and he told me that he had received my photos. Then he asked me to do a few things. First, he asked me to do a drunk scene. After that, he asked me to show how I cry. Then, he asked me to say a couple of dialogues. I was sent home after that."

"A few days later, I got a call and was told that I have been finalised. Then after a few days, Anurag called me and told me that you have lost the role. He said that Bhatt sahab is not agreeing as he thinks that you are too young for this role. Anurag even told that Chitrangda has been cast for my role. But then again, Anurag called me after a few days and told me that I have got my role back because Chitrangda is not picking up his phone", the actress concluded.

The Anurag Basu directorial Gangster became a box office hit due to its engaging narration, gripping screenplay, brilliant performances, beautiful cinematography, and a memorable soundtrack with songs such as Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Bheegi Bheegi, and Ya Ali composed by Pritam.

