Kangana Ranaut accuses journalist of ‘conspiring’ with Karan Johar against her: 'Kitni badi saazish ka...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Explained: Why Rahul Dravid's son Samit won't be able to play 2026 World Cup despite India U-19 call-up

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

All about Hvaldimir, hugely popular 'Russian spy' found dead in Norway, it's not a human or a dog

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Why did Punjab Police commandos not enter hijacked IC 814 aircraft in 1999? Former DGP says...

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

Who owns Instagram?

Who owns Instagram?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

These countries have zero Indian population

These countries have zero Indian population

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut accuses journalist of ‘conspiring’ with Karan Johar against her: 'Kitni badi saazish ka...'

Kangan Ranaut accused journalist of planning with Karan Johar against her.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 02:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut accuses journalist of ‘conspiring’ with Karan Johar against her: 'Kitni badi saazish ka...'
Image credit: Kangana Ranaut
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a new interview on Aap Ki Adalat with journalist Rajat Sharma, Kangana Ranaut responded to allegations against her. When questioned about her past remarks on celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, she accused Rajat Sharma of teaming up with Karan to portray her negatively on the show.

Kangana said, "Yeh mujh par bohut galat ilzam lag rahe hai... sir aap unko defend kar rahe hai (You are levelling all kinds of allegations against me and defending these celebs)..." When Rajat questioned her about her comments about Diljit Dosanjh and others, and questioned whether her use of 'galat bhasha' (wrong language) was necessary, Kangana responded by saying, "Sir dekhiye, aap mujhe itna gande se represent kar rahe hai, uska bata nahi rahe hai, usne kya kya lika hai, usne gandi galiya likhi thi... oh my God, I can't believe this. Mujhe lagta hai yeh bhi Karan Johar se meeting karke aaye hai. Kitni badi sazish ka main shikar ho rahi hoon yaha pe (You are representing me in such poor light. You are not sharing what Diljit said, he abused me. I feel you have met Karan Johar and come for this interview, it is all a conspiracy against me)."

In 2017, Kangana Ranaut had appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, along with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, to promote their historical drama Rangoon. The actress had then called the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director "the flagbearer of nepotism" and "movia mafia." In a recent interview, Kangana recalled her Koffee With Karan episode.

During the same Koffee With Karan episode, Kangana had thanked Karan for mocking her and her English, as she had said that his taunts were the driving force in her life and encouraged her to do better. She had also stated that if a biopic is made on her life, Karan would play a sterotypical villain, a movie mafia who is the flagbearer of nepotism and can't tolerate outsiders. 

When Kangana was reminded of her old statement in her recent interview with The Lallantop, the actress started laughing and said, "Ab toh mere biopic mein bade level pe, bade wale villain honge. Ye chote, mote villain nahi. Local nahi, isko abhi chota villain banayenge. Ab achche, bade bade villain ayenge mere life mein (Karan Johar is just a local villain. If my biopic is made now, there will be a bigger villain. Karan is a local villain, he will just play a small villain. There are bigger villains in my life now)."

The Panga actress further shared what happened backstage during that episode as she stated, "Usko pata hai, uski kartoote hi aisa hain, usko pata hai (He knows exactly what he does, he knows everything). He is very snooty, very classist. He was taken aback that I gave it back to him."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi - The picture of women's safety in Maharashtra remains unchanged

Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi - The picture of women's safety in Maharashtra remains unchanged

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

Meet man who once survived on Rs 80 per day, now owns several companies, his net worth is Rs 2026833 crore, he is...

Meet man who once survived on Rs 80 per day, now owns several companies, his net worth is Rs 2026833 crore, he is...

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement