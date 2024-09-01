Kangana Ranaut accuses journalist of ‘conspiring’ with Karan Johar against her: 'Kitni badi saazish ka...'

Kangan Ranaut accused journalist of planning with Karan Johar against her.

In a new interview on Aap Ki Adalat with journalist Rajat Sharma, Kangana Ranaut responded to allegations against her. When questioned about her past remarks on celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, she accused Rajat Sharma of teaming up with Karan to portray her negatively on the show.

Kangana said, "Yeh mujh par bohut galat ilzam lag rahe hai... sir aap unko defend kar rahe hai (You are levelling all kinds of allegations against me and defending these celebs)..." When Rajat questioned her about her comments about Diljit Dosanjh and others, and questioned whether her use of 'galat bhasha' (wrong language) was necessary, Kangana responded by saying, "Sir dekhiye, aap mujhe itna gande se represent kar rahe hai, uska bata nahi rahe hai, usne kya kya lika hai, usne gandi galiya likhi thi... oh my God, I can't believe this. Mujhe lagta hai yeh bhi Karan Johar se meeting karke aaye hai. Kitni badi sazish ka main shikar ho rahi hoon yaha pe (You are representing me in such poor light. You are not sharing what Diljit said, he abused me. I feel you have met Karan Johar and come for this interview, it is all a conspiracy against me)."

In 2017, Kangana Ranaut had appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, along with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, to promote their historical drama Rangoon. The actress had then called the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director "the flagbearer of nepotism" and "movia mafia." In a recent interview, Kangana recalled her Koffee With Karan episode.

During the same Koffee With Karan episode, Kangana had thanked Karan for mocking her and her English, as she had said that his taunts were the driving force in her life and encouraged her to do better. She had also stated that if a biopic is made on her life, Karan would play a sterotypical villain, a movie mafia who is the flagbearer of nepotism and can't tolerate outsiders.

When Kangana was reminded of her old statement in her recent interview with The Lallantop, the actress started laughing and said, "Ab toh mere biopic mein bade level pe, bade wale villain honge. Ye chote, mote villain nahi. Local nahi, isko abhi chota villain banayenge. Ab achche, bade bade villain ayenge mere life mein (Karan Johar is just a local villain. If my biopic is made now, there will be a bigger villain. Karan is a local villain, he will just play a small villain. There are bigger villains in my life now)."

The Panga actress further shared what happened backstage during that episode as she stated, "Usko pata hai, uski kartoote hi aisa hain, usko pata hai (He knows exactly what he does, he knows everything). He is very snooty, very classist. He was taken aback that I gave it back to him."



