Kangana Rananut reveals her father went against his family to marry her mother, drops their old photos

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On the occasion of her parents' wedding anniversary, actress Kangana Ranaut shared an adorable wish along with their pictures on social media. Kangana who is inspired by her parents' love story took to her Instagram story and shared their old pictures along with messages.

The actor posted a young picture of father and mother and captioned it, "Thank you papa for falling in love with mumma and going against everyone including nanu to marry her on this day .... Your love story is my most favourite."

Sharing the picture from a family vacation, the actor wrote, "Happy anniversary to you both.... Like mumma says if I have seven lives I want your papa as my husband every lifetime.. the same wav if I have more lives i want you both as my mummy papa always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen headlining Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film.

Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in her kitty. (With inputs from ANI)