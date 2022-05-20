Kangana Rananut opens up on difference between dating Mumbai and Delhi boys

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut recently reflected on her early days as a struggling actress, revealing that she and the other females who used to live with her were able to cover many of their bills by relying on their male acquaintances. Kangana Ranaut left her home in Himachal Pradesh at the age of 16 to pursue her aspirations, and she struggled financially until she made her acting debut three years later in the film Gangster.



Kangana recalled moving to Delhi with Rs 10,000 and residing in a PG with a friend before being signed by a modelling agency and relocated to Mumbai. She praised the Delhi boys, remarking that they always paid the food expenses.

She said on Curly Tales, "Delhi was a very different experience. I don't know how it is now, but back then we were 5-6 girls, and all of us had male friends. Unko hamne apna driver banaya hota tha (We had made them our drivers). They used to take us out, they used to pay bills for us. This is a compliment for you Delhi boys. They would completely pay your bills, anyway we ate very little. They used to take us to very fancy places. When I was making money, then I would also pay sometimes, so there was no stress about paying.”

She said, "But when I came to Mumbai, even if you go on a date, you have to Dutch. So this was very new to me, it was a bit of a culture shock. Even in Chandigarh I never paid on a date. But in Mumbai everybody is so practical that even if you are on a date you have to pay equal. If you had water then you pay for it. I think it's fine. I don't think it's not cool, it's cool."



Kangana will next be seen as Agent Agni, a super-spy in Dhaakad, a spy action thriller starring Arjun Rampal as the adversary.