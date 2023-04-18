Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kangana Rananut misses the time when Aamir Khan was her 'best friend' before feud with Hrithik Roshan: 'Kahan gaye...'

Kangana Ranaut said that she was Aamir Khan's best friend before her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Kangana Rananut misses the time when Aamir Khan was her 'best friend' before feud with Hrithik Roshan: 'Kahan gaye...'
Credit: Kangana Ranaut fanpage/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to a clip in which she can be seen having a conversation with actor Aamir Khan on his show Satyamev Jayate. Re-sharing the clip, the actress recalled the time when she was Aamir Khan’s  ‘best friend’.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend... I don't know where those days have gone).”

She further added, “One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against the entire industry.”

Take a look:

Watch video:

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut shared a fan-made video of Karan Johar’s old interview on her Instagram story and slammed the filmmaker. The video shared by the actress had the caption ‘Kanagna’s epic reply to mafia Johar” and the filmmaker can be seen saying, “When she says ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her.”

Kangana’s reply in the video was, “How Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage, he said how I am jobless and looking for a job? I mean look at my talent and look at your movies, I mean really?" Kangana Ranaut shared the fan-made video and wrote, “Chacha Choudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face.”

Read Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar, calls him 'Chacha Chaudhary' after his 'laga lo ilzaam' note on social media

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 668 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.