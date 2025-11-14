Kamini Kaushal was in love with Dilip Kumar, they were 'shattered' after their relationship ended, she married her brother-in-law: 'I couldn't dump...'

In 1948, Kamini Kaushal married her own brother-in-law BS Sood to take care of her elder sister's two daughters after the latter died in a car accident. Kamini and Sood also had three sons. Dilip Kumar tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1966. They had no children.

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14, 2025 at the age of 98, was deeply in love with the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The two stars, who shared screen space in Shaheed, Shabnam, and Nadiya Ke Paar, even wanted to marry each other until Kamini tied the knot with her brother-in-law BS Sood in 1948 to fulfill the promise she made to her dying sister. Her elder sister had died in car accident, leaving behind her husband and two daughters Kumkum and Kavita. Kamini and Sood also had three sons - Rahul, Vidur and Shravan.

The Neecha Nagar actress spoke about why she decided to end her relationship with the Devdas actor in an interview with Filmfare in 2014. She said, "I loved my sister deeply. I feared my nieces, who were just around two and three, would flounder without a mother. It seemed an ideal solution. It was not a sacrifice. More so, my husband was a genteel and decent human being." Talking about her romance with Dilip, Kamini added, "We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that’s life. I couln't dump people and say 'Enough now, I’m going!' I had taken on the girls. I wouldn't be able to show my face to my sister."

In Bunny Ruben's biography Dilip Kumar: Star Legend of Indian Cinema, Dilip said that Kamini was his first love. Reflecting on his heartbreak, he had shared, "She (Kamini) was the only one with whom I achieved total identification. I think everybody falls in love only once. 'Again' - if there is an 'again' - is merely an imitation of the brilliant flame, the blinding light, the days of trance, the nights of impatience and waiting, and days of such happiness that one cannot believe they will last."

18 years after Kamini's marriage, Dilip Kumar tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1966. Banu was 22 years younger than Kumar. Before his marriage, Dilip was also involved in a relationship with the iconic actress Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi aka Madhubala. The Naya Daur actor died in July 2021 at the age of 98. Dilip and Saira had no children.

