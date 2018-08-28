'Kamasutra' actress Sherlyn Chopra grooves to 'Rashke Qamar' in Nepal and takes the audience by storm, video goes viral!

Model-turned actress Sherlyn Chopra, who's known for her movie Kamasutra 3D and for appearing on the cover of the Playboy magazine, is grabbing the eyeballs once again. The actress who is known for being extememly popular on social media, owing to her controversial photos and videos is once again in the limelight.

A video of Sherlyn Chopra has surfaced online in which the bold actress can be seen grooving to the beats of the hit song Rashke Qamar. Reportedly, Sherlyn was performing on the song at an event in Nepal and the audience can be seen going crazy on her sizzling performance.

The video is now breaking the Internet, with quite a lot of netizens watching it over and over again. As of now, the viral video has gathered over a lakh views on Instagram. Not just her dance videos, Sherlyn Chopra was recently in the news for gifting herself a new car worth approx Rs 87 lakh.

Watch the video right here:

Those who've come in late, Sherlyn was born in Hyderabad on February 11, 1984 and began her career with the film Time Pass in the year 2005. Till date, Sherlyn remains the only Bollyood actress to have gone nude for the Playboy magazine.