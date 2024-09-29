Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Kamal Sadanah says Divya Bharti's death was not suicide: 'There were...'

Kamal Sadanah talked about Divya Bharti's death and said she was very fun loving.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 02:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kamal Sadanah says Divya Bharti's death was not suicide: 'There were...'
Image credit:Twitter
Actor Kamal Sadanah, who worked with Divya Bharti in several films, talked about her sudden death in an interview. At the age of 19, Divya died after falling from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. Kamal stated that her death was an accident.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kamal Sadanah said, "It was very tough. It was really sad. She was one of the most talented actresses and great fun to work with.” Kamal also expressed his belief that Divya's fall was simply an accident."

He further stated, “My belief was she had a couple of drinks at that time and she was just farting around. I think she was in that energy and she slipped. I truly believe it was just an accident. I mean I was just shooting with her you know till a few days before and she was fine."

"There were no problems with her. She had great films which she had completed. She had her whole lineup of films she was being signed for." He further talked about how Divya often mimicked Sridevi, while he used to tell her, “You can't be doing this publicly.”

Kamal then stated,  “She was so much fun and it [Divya Bharti's death] was such shocking news and I had just finished shooting with her. I said, ‘How can that be possible? It's not a natural way to go.”

Actress Divya Bharti, the wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, was only 19 years old when she tragically died. She would have been 49 if she had been alive now. Divya Bharti died on April 5, 1993, but even 30 years after her tragic death, the circumstances around Divya Bharti's death seem sketchy, especially to her fans. The cause of the death, however, was an accident. 

Divya Bharti fell to her death from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. Today, we will be reflecting on Divya Bharti's final hours before her tragic death. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
