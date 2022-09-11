Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK tweets 'I am back for my vengeance' days after his arrest

File Photo

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma.

On Tuesday, another court here had granted bail to him in a molestation case of 2021.

I am back for my vengeance. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022

After getting bail in both cases, KRK took to Twitter today and wrote “I am back for my vengeance”

Khan, was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport last week in connection with his tweets. Police have claimed that Khan's posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities.

However, Khan in his bail plea moved through advocates Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, said that the tweets in question were only his comments on the film titled "Laxmii Bomb" (released as only "Laxmii") and no offence as alleged by the police was committed.

Khan is acting as a "critic and/or reporter in the film Industry", the bail plea said.

Also read: Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic

The FIR against him was registered in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Shatrughan Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, has expressed support for Kamaal R Khan, an actor, producer, and film critic who was arrested last week in Mumbai.

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted on Tuesday, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own.”

He added, “His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted.”

He also wrote, “He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind.”

(Inputs from PTI)