Kamal Raashid Khan aka KRK thanks Shatrughan Sinha for supporting him post his arrest

Kamal Raashid Khan, better known as KRK, thanked Shatrughan Sinha for supporting him on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

File photo

Days after being granted bail, Kamal Raashid Khan, better known as KRK, thanked Shatrughan Sinha for supporting him on Twitter. 

He wrote, “Thank you very much @ShatruganSinha Ji for your support. Love you.” 

KRK was detained by Malad Police on Tuesday at the Mumbai airport due to certain tweets he had made in 2020. The actor was held by the police as soon as he arrived in Mumbai due to a look-out notice against him. He was then sent to judicial custody for 14 days.  Later that day, though, after complaining of chest pain, he was rushed to the hospital. He was detained once more on Monday for requesting sexual favours in a case from 2019.  

In now-deleted tweets Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own.” 

He added, “His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted.” 

According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK’s tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread ‘hatred’ .Rahul had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan is "regularly spreading hatred on social media." 

 

