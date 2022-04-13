Kamal R Khan aka KRK takes a dig at Sidharth Malhotra ahead of Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

B-town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is the talk of the tinsel town currently. The virtual buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's probable weekend wedding has taken a physical form clearly evident from the view outside the Bollywood star couple's residence, where the paparazzi are camped to capture the minutest of developments, with the families and the management teams of the couple keeping mum about the nuptials.

Amid speculation over the date and location of Alia and Ranbir's nuptials, self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan aka KRK has stopped to a new low by taking a dig at actor Sidharth Malhotra who was rumoured to be dating Alia Bhatt after the two made their debuts with Student of the Year in 2012.

KRK tweeted, "Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn't invite him to her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka."

Check out the tweet below:

Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn’t invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 11, 2022



The fight KRK is probably referring to is when the former had trolled Alia Bhatt for her bikini photoshoot with Sidharth Malhotra for a magazine cover. KRK had tweeted, "Alia looks so Bacchi in p*nty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it."

Sidharth who was apparently dating Alia at that time had lashed out at the self-proclaimed critic for his derogatory tweet.

Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting ! @kamaalrkhan https://t.co/YRS4drWnVI — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 27, 2016

Meanwhile, preps for Alia and Ranbir's wedding are in full swing in Mumbai. Alia`s residence in Juhu and Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu both sported bright lights ahead of their rumoured wedding speculated to take place in the next few days.

Several pictures have been going rounds on the internet showing the residences of the two festooned in pink and golden lights.

The functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights. On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir`s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.