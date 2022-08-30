Search icon
Kamal R Khan aka KRK sent to 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court over controversial 2020 tweet

According to the police, Kamal R Khan aka KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

KRK/Twitter

Actor Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning. Now, as per the latest update shared by news agency ANI, KRK has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali court. "#UPDATE | Borivali Court sends Kamal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020," ANI's tweet read.

According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred".

Rahul had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan is regularly spreading hatred on social media. "He came into Bollywood with a movie named Deshdrohi and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life."

The complainant said KRK was making hateful comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. "After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking crap about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also," he said in the complaint.

He also said that KRK is not in the country and requested PM Modi to file a case against him. "This person is surely not in our country. I would like to urge our prime minister to kindly register a case against him under sections:- 505, 504, 501, 188, 117, 121 and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thereby setting an example for everyone to follow," the complainant Rahul said in the complaint.

As per the information, Khan on Tuesday landed at the Mumbai airport after which he was apprehended.

Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, KRK had acted/produced films like Sitam, Deshdrohi and currently making the sequel Deshdrohi-2.

