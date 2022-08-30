Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kamal R Khan aka KRK hospitalised as he complains of chest pain hours after his arrest

Kamal R Khan had been earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali court after he was arrested for his controversial tweet in 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

Kamal R Khan aka KRK hospitalised as he complains of chest pain hours after his arrest
Kamal R Khan/File photo

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been admitted to Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai as the self-proclaimed film critic complained of having chest pain, a few hours after being arrested by the Mumbai police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali court after his arrest earlier in the day.

As stated by the news agency ANI, "Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020."

In the afternoon on Tuesday, August 30, the news agency ANI tweeted, "#UPDATE | Borivali Court sends Kamal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020." When he was arrested, ANI had informed, "Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police."

In 2020, an FIR was registered against KRK for allegedly derogatory remarks against actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC."

READ | Kamal R Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police over controversial 2020 tweet

Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Kamal Rashid Khan had acted in and produced films like Sitam, and Deshdrohi and is currently making the sequel Deshdrohi 2. He was also seen in the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, whose sequel Ek Villain Returns was released earlier this year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.