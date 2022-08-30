Kamal R Khan aka KRK hospitalised as he complains of chest pain hours after his arrest

Kamal R Khan/File photo

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been admitted to Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai as the self-proclaimed film critic complained of having chest pain, a few hours after being arrested by the Mumbai police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali court after his arrest earlier in the day.

As stated by the news agency ANI, "Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020."

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain.



He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020. https://t.co/1s3svuEYCt — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

In the afternoon on Tuesday, August 30, the news agency ANI tweeted, "#UPDATE | Borivali Court sends Kamal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020." When he was arrested, ANI had informed, "Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police."

In 2020, an FIR was registered against KRK for allegedly derogatory remarks against actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC."



Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Kamal Rashid Khan had acted in and produced films like Sitam, and Deshdrohi and is currently making the sequel Deshdrohi 2. He was also seen in the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, whose sequel Ek Villain Returns was released earlier this year.