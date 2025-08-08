Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason

Lilliput reflected on why Shah Rukh Khan failed in Zero and claimed that the Bollywood superstar tried to copy Kamal Haasan, but his performance was more akin to a mockery of dwarfs.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, but even the biggest of stars face huge setbacks in their careers. Back in 2018, King Khan appeared in Aanand L Rai's Zero, a romantic drama where he took the challenge of playing a dwarf. Unfortunately, the film flopped, and its failure affected him so much that he took a sabbatical from acting for 5 years. In 2023, SRK made his comeback and delivered two Rs 1000-crore blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, and one semi-hit, Dunki, in a year. Years after Zero's release, the failure of the film still haunts his fans, and now MM Faruqui, well known as Lilliput, take a direct, sharp jibe at Khan. 

Shah Rukh Khan tried to copy Kamal Haasan, but failed: Lilliput

While speaking at Red FM Podcasts, Lilliput, who is also vertically challenged, stated that Shah Rukh failed to justify the character, and the movie missed the point of narrating a story about a dwarf. “What is your script trying to say?" He asked and continued, "We know you are good-looking and cute, so our impression of what you are ends there. We are not looking at a dwarf, we are looking at a hero who has been made to look like a dwarf via visual effects." 

Lilliput gave an example of how Kamal Haasan played the challenging role perfectly in Appu Raja, and SRK did not do his homework before Zero. "You look at Appu Raja’s intelligence. Kamal Haasan picked out the details of the physicality of a dwarf person. Dwarfs are a little distorted, their fingers are smaller, a little thicker, and their arms, face, and feet are different. He further questioned the intention of SRK with Zero, "When you're not able to leave an impact, then why are you making it?" 

SRK is nowhere near Kamal Haasan

At last, Lilliput made the big statement claiming that even though SRK tried to copy Kamal, he's nowhere close to him. "Kamal ji ki aap copy kar rahe ho. Unke acting ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap." Zero was also Anushka Sharma's last theatrical release. Since then, she's been on a break due to her motherhood duties, and the release of her comeback film, Chakda Xpress, is indefinitely postponed.

