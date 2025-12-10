FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'

Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali, Pushpa: 'Regional is becoming new national'

Trump’s approval of Nvidia’s advanced AI chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US amid uncertainty over Beijing's demand

Who is Ajay Gupta? Close partner of Saurav, Gaurav Luthra, detained after Look-out notice over ‘Birch by Romeo’ nightclub fire

'Paaji mera role apne de diya': When Dharmemdra was confronted by 'upset' Shatrughan Sinha for taking away Sholay from him

US immigration update: Trump administration revoked 85,000 US visas since January due to...

Bengaluru Weather Update December 10: City wakes up to chilly morning, set to witness cold wave, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan Army top official Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry caught 'winking' at female journalist; video goes viral, Internet says, 'someone...', WATCH

Pakistan Army top official Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry caught 'winking' at female jour

IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket

IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to cameraman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali, Pushpa: 'Regional is becoming new national'

At the recent 'South Unbound' event, Kamal Haasan shared his views on the prominence of Southern cinema over India, and how its success proved that authenticity is a currency "that can never be demonetised."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 08:10 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali, Pushpa: 'Regional is becoming new national'
Kamal Haasan, Baahubali, Kantara, KGF Chapter 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Kamal Haasan attended the JioHotstar Programme 'South Unbound' in Chennai and highlighted the growing national and global prominence of Southern storytelling.  At a star-studded event that marked a watershed moment for South India's Media & Entertainment industry, JioHotstar announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years to boost the region's creative economy.

Kamal Haasan on the success of pan-India films

The event was attended by the Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Tamil Development, Information and Publicity MP Saminathan and executives of JioHotstar. Kamal Haasan said stories today are "screen-agnostic" and follow viewers across platforms. "Today, stories are truly screen-agnostic. They travel with the viewer. The audience has become the platform. And when that happens, the relationship between the medium and the message changes forever. Stories do not belong to any screen; they always travel with the listener and belong to people. Screens simply follow them," said Kamal Haasan.

Highlighting the growing national and global prominence of southern storytelling, he pointed to films like 'Kantara', 'Drishyam', 'Baahubali', 'Pushpa', 'Vikram' and 'Amaran', saying their success proves that authenticity is a currency "that can never be demonetised."

Regional is the new national: Kamal Haasan

Drawing parallels with global successes like Squid Game, he noted that southern Indian languages together speak to more than 275 million people, giving the region unprecedented potential for global reach, as per the press note shared by JioHotstar. "It is this tectonic shift that makes JioHotstar's initiative so consequential for Tamil Nadu - not only for its ambition, but for the architecture of opportunity it unlocks. In this new world, every Tamil creator, producer, and storyteller can reach every Indian, on every screen, every day. Today, regional is becoming the new national, and ethnic the new international. Stories born in Madurai, Malappuram, Mandya or Machilipatnam are no longer "regional cinema" - they are national cultural events," added Kamal Haasan, according to the press note.

Kamal Haasan emphasised that a thriving creative economy needs strong ecosystems of creators, technicians, platforms and supportive policymaking as well. The 'South Unbound' Letter of Intent signed between the Tamil Nadu government and JioHotstar marks a Rs 12,000-crore commitment to southern storytelling, with more than Rs 4,000 crore earmarked for Tamil Nadu over the next five years.

During his speech, Kamal Haasan described M&E landscape as one shaped by a young audience, rapid digital expansion, a regional surge influencing national tastes, supportive state policies and global interest in Indian ideas. "There has never been a better time to be a storyteller," he said, urging the industry to seize the moment or risk losing it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket
IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in
Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to cameraman for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'
Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to cameraman
Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali, Pushpa: 'Regional is becoming new national'
Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali
Trump’s approval of Nvidia’s advanced AI chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US amid uncertainty over Beijing's demand
Trump’s approval of Nvidia’s advanced AI chip sales to China draws scrutiny in U
Who is Ajay Gupta? Close partner of Saurav, Gaurav Luthra, detained after Look-out notice over ‘Birch by Romeo’ nightclub fire
Who is Ajay Gupta? Close partner of Luthra brothers detained after Look-out noti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement