Mani Ratnam's wife, Suhasini Maniratnam, is Kamal Haasan's niece. Years back, she recalled a phase when her superstar uncle used to embarrass her.

Do you know that director Mani Ratnam is a nephew-in-law of Kamal Hassan? Yes, a year after Nayakan, Mani Ratnam married Kamal's niece, Suhasini Maniratnam. Suhasini moved to Chennai at the age of 12 for her studies and stayed with her famous uncle. While being related to Kamal Haasan came with its perks, it also led to a few awkward moments—something Suhasini herself shared during a TV appearance a few years ago.

Back in 2018, Suhasini appeared in an episode of Weekend With Stars on Zee Tamil. She recalled keeping her family connection with Kamal Haasan a secret during her college days, to avoid extra attention. However, one fine day, a film was being shot outside her college, and her secret was revealed.

Suhasini said that she kept a secret and nobody knew the fact that Kamal is her chitthapa (uncle). During the shoot of the song ‘Nee Kettal Naan Maatenendra Solven Kanna’, Kamal was filming nearby and spotted her in the crowd. “Everybody was going crazy, saying, ‘Kamal Haasan has come, Kamal Haasan has come, we have to go and see,’ and I told them, ‘I won’t come, I won’t come’, but they took me anyway,” she recalled. At first, Suhasini stood quietly at the back. But then, Kamal called out to her loudly, using a childhood nickname: “Shall I tell you that name? ‘Chu Chu, come here,’ he said. I was so embarrassed.”

But the most mortifying moments, she said, were when Kamal offered to drop her at college in his car. At that time, Kamal was learning karate and would practice at home wearing only his underpants and a karate top. Suhasini asserted that he had bought a new car and would drop her at college in it. She used to 'beg' him, saying to please wear pants or shorts and come with her.

Kamal promised not to step out of the car. “He’d say, ‘Chu Chu, I won’t get out of the car. I’m a big star, I can’t be seen outside a ladies' college.’” But, of course, things didn’t go as planned. He would get out to open the car door for her.

Suhasini exclaimed, "That’s it! The entire Queen Mary’s will be watching Kamal Haasan and his legs… Ayyo! I would be so ashamed! I used to yell, ‘Why are you doing that?’ But that’s who he is; he’s galatta." On the work front, Kamal and Mani Ratnam are teaming up after Nayakan, with the much-anticipated film Thug Life.