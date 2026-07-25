FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Political Paradox: While Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk's exit to bail out PM Modi

Political Paradox:Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk' exit

Amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kamal Haasan hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage', gets brutally trolled: 'Are you a delulu?'

Kamal hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage' in dialogue with students

'Arrest Me': Sonam Wangchuk's viral video from Safdarjung sparks row, hospital responds

Sonam Wangchuk's viral video from Safdarjung sparks row, hospital responds

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kamal Haasan hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage', gets brutally trolled: 'Are you a delulu?'

Kamal Haasan gave his first reaction to the students protest, and netizens lost their cool on him.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 03:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kamal Haasan hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage', gets brutally trolled: 'Are you a delulu?'
Kamal Haasan, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: IMDb, File photo)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Amid the big victory of youth, with Dharmendra Pradhan resigning from his position as Union Education Minister, Kamal Haasan lauded the BJP government for being open to dialogue with miffed youth. On X, Kamal shared his first reaction to the students' protest, but that too much in favour of the ruling party. It took him over 40 days and PM Modi's reaction to issue a statement on the burning issue. However, his politically safe statement has further irked the netizens, and they have brutally trolled him. 

    What did Kamal Haasan say about the ongoing protest? 

    On his social media, he wrote, "Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective." The Vishwaroopam actor further wrote, "This moment and opportunity is bigger than paper leaks. I urge a National Commission on Education and Examination Reform, with a three-month roadmap to restore trust in examinations, reduce academic stress and modernise education, one that also hears Tamil Nadu's voice, where young Anitha's death first showed the human cost of a single high-stakes test."

    He concluded the post with a hope for change, and added, "The Government's willingness to engage is welcome. Now let us ensure that dialogue leads to lasting reform. The road ahead is long, but Indians must walk it together."

    Netizens lost cool on Kamal Haasan

    The Ulaga Nayagan's tweet didn't go well with the netizens, and they slammed him brutally. A netizen wrote, "Correction: Government's willingness to cut off water and food supplies, harass anyone going to the protest site or coming back, ILLEGALLY arrest and detain the family members of the protestors and spread fake news. Are you delulu? GROW A SPINE, I've looked up to you." Another netizen wrote, "The sword of justice should cut both ways. Democracy has become the catchword in public protest demonstrations. Democracy is not a free-for-all street brawl.  Take a dozen students separately and ask why they are protesting, and you will get 24 different answers. Blind followers."

    Also read: 'Salman Khan darr gaya': Superstar BLASTS trolls mocking him for being 'BJP mouthpiece', fans say 'Narendra Modi toh aapse darta hai'

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Political Paradox: While Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk's exit to bail out PM Modi
    Political Paradox:Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk' exit
    Amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kamal Haasan hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage', gets brutally trolled: 'Are you a delulu?'
    Kamal hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage' in dialogue with students
    'Jhukti hai duniya...': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid ongoing student protest
    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid ongoing student protest
    'Arrest Me': Sonam Wangchuk's viral video from Safdarjung sparks row, hospital responds
    Sonam Wangchuk's viral video from Safdarjung sparks row, hospital responds
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
    From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
    The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
    The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
    From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement