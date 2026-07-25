Amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Kamal Haasan hails BJP government's 'willingness to engage', gets brutally trolled: 'Are you a delulu?'

Kamal Haasan gave his first reaction to the students protest, and netizens lost their cool on him.

Amid the big victory of youth, with Dharmendra Pradhan resigning from his position as Union Education Minister, Kamal Haasan lauded the BJP government for being open to dialogue with miffed youth. On X, Kamal shared his first reaction to the students' protest, but that too much in favour of the ruling party. It took him over 40 days and PM Modi's reaction to issue a statement on the burning issue. However, his politically safe statement has further irked the netizens, and they have brutally trolled him.

What did Kamal Haasan say about the ongoing protest?

On his social media, he wrote, "Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective." The Vishwaroopam actor further wrote, "This moment and opportunity is bigger than paper leaks. I urge a National Commission on Education and Examination Reform, with a three-month roadmap to restore trust in examinations, reduce academic stress and modernise education, one that also hears Tamil Nadu's voice, where young Anitha's death first showed the human cost of a single high-stakes test."

Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action.



Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu.



Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 25, 2026

He concluded the post with a hope for change, and added, "The Government's willingness to engage is welcome. Now let us ensure that dialogue leads to lasting reform. The road ahead is long, but Indians must walk it together."

Netizens lost cool on Kamal Haasan

The Ulaga Nayagan's tweet didn't go well with the netizens, and they slammed him brutally. A netizen wrote, "Correction: Government's willingness to cut off water and food supplies, harass anyone going to the protest site or coming back, ILLEGALLY arrest and detain the family members of the protestors and spread fake news. Are you delulu? GROW A SPINE, I've looked up to you." Another netizen wrote, "The sword of justice should cut both ways. Democracy has become the catchword in public protest demonstrations. Democracy is not a free-for-all street brawl. Take a dozen students separately and ask why they are protesting, and you will get 24 different answers. Blind followers."

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