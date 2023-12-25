Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

KRK has been arrested at Mumbai airport, he informed his about his arrest to his fans on Twitter.

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, on Monday, informed his fans that he has been arrested at Mumbai airport. He took to Twitter and said that 'If I die in jail, so you should know that it's a murder'.

He tweeted, "I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, So you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible!"

Social media users reacted to the post, one of them wrote, "I was telling you, don't talk nonsense on twitter. Karma, enjoy." The second one said, "We are with you Kamal R Khan.We won't let you die so peacefully." The third one said, "You said you're in London since 2 years..." The fourth one said, "Please Stop the harassment of Our KRK..."

Last year in October, KRK took to Twitter and clarified that Salman Khan was not behind his arrest. He penned a note for Bigg Boss host and apologised to him for ‘hurting’ the actor. In another tweet, he mentioned that Karan Johar was also not behind his arrest.

He wrote, “I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya. Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films.”

For the unversed, KRK was arrested last year also when he landed in Mumbai from Dubai on August 30. According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred". Rahul had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan regularly spreads hatred on social media. "He came into Bollywood with a movie named Deshdrohi and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life."