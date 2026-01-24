Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date: When and where to watch Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic drama
Miracle! Doctors remove 19.9 kg tumor from the 43-year-old woman's stomach suffering from colon cancer through multi-organ surgery
Uttar Pradesh: Five minor Muslim girls booked over allegedly forcing their 16-year-old Hindu classmate to wear burqa, covert to Islam in Moradabad; video emerges
Faridabad Horror: Father beats 4-year-old daughter to death after she fails to write numbers till 50
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries merges these 16 companies, details here
Pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun booked over alleged threats of unrest on Republic Day in Delhi
Kamaal R Khan lands in major trouble, Mumbai police arrest actor, self-proclaimed critic in firing incident
Jharkhand: Bodies of 17 Maoists, including 5 women, recovered in Saranda forest
After water crisis with Pakistan, Bangladesh plans Padma barrage
Pakistan: Suicide attack on wedding ceremony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7 killed, 25 others injured
BOLLYWOOD
Infamous actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with firing incident happened in Oshiwara, Mumbai.
Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R. Khan, aka KRK, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after being questioned in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area.
According to the Mumbai Police, the incident took place earlier this week in a residential building in Oshiwara. After the firing was reported, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spoke to several people. During the investigation, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning.
According to the police, the actor was detained in the case after admitting during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun. Kamaal will be produced before the court today, after which the police will seek his custody to carry out further investigation.