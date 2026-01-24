Kamaal R Khan lands in major trouble, Mumbai police arrest actor, self-proclaimed critic in firing incident

Infamous actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with firing incident happened in Oshiwara, Mumbai.

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R. Khan, aka KRK, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after being questioned in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area.

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident took place earlier this week in a residential building in Oshiwara. After the firing was reported, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spoke to several people. During the investigation, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning.

According to the police, the actor was detained in the case after admitting during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun. Kamaal will be produced before the court today, after which the police will seek his custody to carry out further investigation.