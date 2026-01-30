FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest, on personal bond of Rs 25000

Six days after the arrest of Kamaal R. Khan due to Oshiwara firing incident, the notorious self-proclaimed critic granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Simran Singh

Jan 30, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan, who was arrested and sent to police custody in a firing incident in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai, has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. His advocate Sana Raees Khan argued that his arrest was illegal, arbitrary and contrary to law, as mandatory notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 was never served upon the Applicant prior to arrest.

She said that the Applicant was never informed of the specific grounds of arrest, either orally or in writing, in violation of Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 47 BNSS, thereby vitiating the entire arrest. KRK has claimed that his constant criticism of the films, production houses, and actors has got him under the scanner of the who's who of the Hindi film industry, and the same people are not exacting revenge on him.

KRK's lawyer said that an unidentified man opened fire at two different flats. The distance between the two buildings is 400 meters, and the range of weapons is 20 meters. He said in a statement, "I don't know the man. There is no acquaintance; there was no intention to fire. Because I comment on Facebook, people from the film industry are targeting me. There was no such intention. I have a license. I'm a businessman. I have been in Mumbai for the last many years; there is no chance of me running away".

KRK had earlier claimed that the film industry is targeting him unfairly. A Bandra court had sent KRK to police custody till January 27. While producing KRK in the court, the police said that two rounds were fired, and one cartridge was found. The motive behind the firing is not yet known.

KRK was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a firing incident that occurred on January 18, 2026, in the Oshiwara area of Andheri, Mumbai. Police investigations found that two bullets struck the Nalanda Society, with impact marks on the second and fourth floors of the residential building, though no injuries were reported.

After initial CCTV footage yielded no leads, forensic analysis suggested the shots may have been fired from KRK's nearby bungalow. During questioning at the Oshiwara police station, KRK admitted to discharging the firearm, a licensed weapon registered in his name, and said he fired the shots while cleaning and testing the gun, aiming at a nearby mangrove area, but that strong winds caused the bullets to deviate and hit the building.

