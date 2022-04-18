Search icon
Kamaal R Khan aka KRK announces Deshdrohi 2, netizen calls it ‘Covid se bada virus’

Taking to Twitter, KRK posted a poster of the film which had the tagline ‘bigger the Bahubali.’

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK

Netizens have been rolling on the floor laughing since Kamaal R Khan aka KRK revealed his upcoming flick, Deshdrohi 2.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a poster of the film which had the tagline ‘bigger the Bahubali.’

Take a look at the poster here:

Fans have mocked him with many memes in response to his announcement.

One wrote, “COVID se bade  virus ki jarurat nahiye duniya ko #deshdrohi2.”

 

Check out some more tweets here:

 


For the unversed, KRK slammed director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and called it the "worst film ever made In India." Stating that 'RRR' is a 'sh*t' film, KRK tweeted on Friday morning that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is nothing but "a south masala film without head and feet."

Further talking about how much he disliked the film, KRK wrote in a tweet that director "SS Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film" with a budget of over ₹600 crore. He also mentioned that the film is not just a "mistake" but a "crime" Rajamouli has committed making.

 

