Kamaal R Khan aka KRK announces Deshdrohi 2, netizen calls it ‘Covid se bada virus’

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK/Instagram

Netizens have been rolling on the floor laughing since Kamaal R Khan aka KRK revealed his upcoming flick, Deshdrohi 2.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a poster of the film which had the tagline ‘bigger the Bahubali.’



Take a look at the poster here:





Shooting is going to start soon! pic.twitter.com/WEXxe5MkRB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2022

Fans have mocked him with many memes in response to his announcement.



One wrote, “COVID se bade virus ki jarurat nahiye duniya ko #deshdrohi2.”

Shooting is going to start soon! pic.twitter.com/WEXxe5MkRB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2022

Check out some more tweets here:

Budget bro?? 1000cr or 2000cr? — NTRovert Akshith (@yashcultakshit) April 18, 2022

Hero : KRK

Lyrics Writer : KRK

Singer : KRK

Director: KRK

Producer : KRK

Audience: KRK April 18, 2022

Thanks @kamaalrkhan .



Bollywood is deliberately failing in producing comedy movies.



I'm happy that you took initiative in giving one to audience. We will surely watch it on YouTube if we get some time. — Atul S K (@atul7leo) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile audience after seeing this post pic.twitter.com/xt3IEVSR4b — Indian Political Report (@IPR_IND) April 18, 2022

RIP all pan Indian movie records, biggest movie star of whole solar system is finally coming to bring back the glorious day of Bollywood. Full support to you suar I mean sir pic.twitter.com/Lf2C41H9K7 — (@ArmyOfAKSHAY1) April 18, 2022



For the unversed, KRK slammed director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and called it the "worst film ever made In India." Stating that 'RRR' is a 'sh*t' film, KRK tweeted on Friday morning that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is nothing but "a south masala film without head and feet."



Also read: Attack review: KRK brutally trolls John Abraham's film, calls it 'ghatiya'

Further talking about how much he disliked the film, KRK wrote in a tweet that director "SS Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film" with a budget of over ₹600 crore. He also mentioned that the film is not just a "mistake" but a "crime" Rajamouli has committed making.