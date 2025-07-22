Kalki Koechlin talks about 'difficult' divorce from Anurag Kashyap: 'It was hurtful to see him with...'

Kalki Koechlin said that maintaining distance initially helped them heal, and it took time before they could reconnect on good terms.

Kalki Koechlin, who married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 at her mother’s home in Ooty, has opened up about the emotional aftermath of their divorce. The two met during the making of her debut film Dev D, but went their separate ways in 2013 and officially divorced in 2015.

In a recent Zoom chat, Kalki reflected on how tough those early years after the breakup were. She admitted, “We need to stay out of each other’s lives.” She explained that seeing each other move on was painful. “It was hurtful to see the other person with somebody else, the reminders were just so strong.”

Kalki said that maintaining distance initially helped them heal, and it took time before they could reconnect on good terms. “Now we are in a good place and we are able to catch up once in a while,” she shared.

Their improved bond was evident when Kalki attended the wedding of Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. Aaliyah tied the knot with Shane Gregoire in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai on December 11, 2024.

Kalki has since moved on and is now married to Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sappho, in February 2020—before they got married. Interestingly, they first met at a petrol pump on the way to the Dead Sea and kept in touch over the years before deciding to start a family together.

Describing their multicultural life, Kalki once said, “He’s Jewish. Part Russian, part Polish, part Iranian. I’m of French origin, born and brought up in India. My first name is Hindu, my last name is Protestant. We have a daughter with a Greek name to whom we speak in Hebrew, French, Hindi and Tamil. We don't follow any religious rites at home but we share our different customs and food. We fight everyday about whose turn it is to do the dishes and we always split our dessert in equal parts.”