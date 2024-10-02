Twitter
Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin says she 'would sleep with someone else' to break up with her boyfriend: 'I had this tactic'

Kalki Koechlin shared her experiences and what worked for her when she chose to end a relationship.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:41 AM IST

Kalki Koechlin says she 'would sleep with someone else' to break up with her boyfriend: 'I had this tactic'
Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin recently shared her thoughts on breakups, offering surprising insights from her past relationships. Known for her candid and unapologetic nature, she didn't hesitate to discuss her experiences.

When asked about rules for handling breakups, in an interview with Hauterrfly, Kalki Koechlin shared her experiences and what worked for her when she chose to end a relationship. The actress also mentioned that she would sleep with someone else if wanted a breakup.

The actress stated, "I have had both kinds of relationships. I think it's definitely better to do the clean break but it's very hard. So, just be very sure when you want to break up... I also had another tactic when I was very young, which was to sleep with someone and then tell him. Then, he breaks up with me. (This way you don't get back together) That is it."

Kalki Koechlin, who was once married to director Anurag Kashyap, has been in a long-term relationship with Guy Hershberg, and they have a daughter named Sappho, born in 2020. In the same interview, she mentioned that there was a time when she dated multiple people at once, sharing her changing views on relationships.

Kalki stated, "Now that I am married and have a kid, I don’t think I got time for that s***, because you just don’t even have time to see your own partner. But I think that it has happened in the past, and again, I think you have to be very specific about your rules and boundaries... I don’t think you can go as deep in a polyamorous relationship. Although I do know people who have managed to have a lifetime and have kids as well and do it. For me, it was a very different period in my life, I was much younger. I wasn’t interested in settling down, so it was okay. The idea was to be kind of each other’s main person but just also be like an experiment. I know people who have done but I don’t know if I would be able to be as invested in a long term.”

