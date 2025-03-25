Kalki Koechlin has made a shocking revelation about a sexist encounter she had with a producer, adding that she doesn't want to do anything to her face.

Kalki Koechlin, who has impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere, heratfelt performances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, DevD, Shaitaan, A Death in the Gunj, Gully Boy, and Margarita with a Straw among others, has made a shocking revelation about a sexist encounter she had with a producer, who asked her to get fillers for her laughter lines.

Speaking on BBC World Service podcast Dear Daughter, Kalki said, "I remember once a producer telling me...He was talking about an ex of his, and she is quite a famous actress. And he was like, 'Oh, she went a bit too far with the Botox.' And he was like 'All you need is a little filler for your laughter lines'. And I wanted to stab him with my fork. We were having lunch. But I kind of held myself back. And I smiled and I said, 'well, I better stop smiling so much. I better laughing so much then.' So I think my approach has been to take it with a pinch of salt and have some humour about it."

The actress further added, "That was one moment I remember being 'Gosh! This world and the pressures!' I was in my 30s when this happened and I think I had already lived enough life to not be affected. But I know that 20-year-olds are being told this. And then they feel the pressure to go and change their face very early on. Now there's a new layer that has come in - age. And the fact that I have wrinkles, and that I'm still in front of the camera. So those wrinkles are very much prominent. I personally don't want to do anything to my face, so I've got to be comfortable with that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya, which was released in January 2025. Her last Hindi film was the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which premiered on Netflix in December 2023.