Kalki Koechlin deletes Twitter, says there is 'justification' of atrocities on Palestinian kids, Israeli women there

Kalki Koechlin deleted Twitter and said she has had enough because atrocities on Palestinian kids, and Israeli women are being 'justified' and 'glorified' on the platform.

Kalki Koechlin, on Tuesday, deleted Twitter and shared the screenshot of it on Instagram. Sharing the screenshot, she revealed that the spread of hate and misinformation during the Palestine and Israel situation on the platform led her to this decision.

She wrote, “Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough. Some places that have helped me get more perspective. @btselem @standing.together.english @haaretz (but it’s not free) The podcast Disorder #israelpalestine #fundpeacemakers #defundviolenceinallitsforms #ofcourseoccupationmustend #ofcourseisraelisandpalestiniansneedtolive #findabetterway.”

Meanwhile, amid the resumption of the ground offensive against Hamas, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday said Israel was not ready to give up on the release of women hostages held by Hamas, adding that the terror group will “not release” them from their captivity.

“The first phase of the hostage negotiation was about the release of women and children. Hamas continues to hold civilian women, and will not release them. And Israel is not prepared to close the book on those women or to give them up. So Israel is insisting that Hamas follow through on the release of those women. And, then Israel has said, that if Hamas is prepared to follow through on that, Israel is absolutely prepared to discuss additional categories of hostages,” Sullivan said at a press briefing in Washington DC on Monday.

He informed, however, that the US was looking at negotiations to broker a fresh ceasefire and ensure the release of the remaining hostages.

“Civilian men, the wounded, and ultimately all of the hostages, the IDF soldiers being held there. We the United States, of course, look at that negotiation and think- How do we get back to it? The easiest, most straightforward way to get back to it would be for Hamas to be held accountable for not following through on its end of the bargain. But then we also have to think about how we get all of our American hostages out, and we are giving thought to that as well,” the NSA added.

He, however, declined to weigh in on whether Israel has been more precise in its military operation in Gaza to avoid further civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported.