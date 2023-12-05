Headlines

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM, announces Congress

Noida police issues traffic advisory for Wednesday on death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, check routes to avoid

Get the best deals on cotton towel set on Amazon

Watch: Pakistan's Sarfaraz Khan, Saud Shakeel clash ahead of PAK vs AUS tests, video goes viral

Kalki Koechlin deletes Twitter, says there is 'justification' of atrocities on Palestinian kids, Israeli women there

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

5 tips to lose hip fat quickly

Indian bowlers to take most wickets in a T20I bilateral series

8 superfoods to prevent hair loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Animal, Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals one similarity between cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Kalki Koechlin deletes Twitter, says there is 'justification' of atrocities on Palestinian kids, Israeli women there

Kalki Koechlin deleted Twitter and said she has had enough because atrocities on Palestinian kids, and Israeli women are being 'justified' and 'glorified' on the platform.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

Kalki Koechlin, on Tuesday, deleted Twitter and shared the screenshot of it on Instagram. Sharing the screenshot, she revealed that the spread of hate and misinformation during the Palestine and Israel situation on the platform led her to this decision.

She wrote, “Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough. Some places that have helped me get more perspective. @btselem @standing.together.english @haaretz (but it’s not free) The podcast Disorder #israelpalestine #fundpeacemakers #defundviolenceinallitsforms #ofcourseoccupationmustend #ofcourseisraelisandpalestiniansneedtolive #findabetterway.”

Meanwhile, amid the resumption of the ground offensive against Hamas, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday said Israel was not ready to give up on the release of women hostages held by Hamas, adding that the terror group will “not release” them from their captivity.

“The first phase of the hostage negotiation was about the release of women and children. Hamas continues to hold civilian women, and will not release them. And Israel is not prepared to close the book on those women or to give them up. So Israel is insisting that Hamas follow through on the release of those women. And, then Israel has said, that if Hamas is prepared to follow through on that, Israel is absolutely prepared to discuss additional categories of hostages,” Sullivan said at a press briefing in Washington DC on Monday.

He informed, however, that the US was looking at negotiations to broker a fresh ceasefire and ensure the release of the remaining hostages.

“Civilian men, the wounded, and ultimately all of the hostages, the IDF soldiers being held there. We the United States, of course, look at that negotiation and think- How do we get back to it? The easiest, most straightforward way to get back to it would be for Hamas to be held accountable for not following through on its end of the bargain. But then we also have to think about how we get all of our American hostages out, and we are giving thought to that as well,” the NSA added.

He, however, declined to weigh in on whether Israel has been more precise in its military operation in Gaza to avoid further civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported.

Meet actor who rejected both Ranbir Kapoor's Animal role and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur part; then gave three big flops

Elderly man fends off crocodile attack using frying pan, video goes viral

Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana, two pilots dead

Meet Akshata Krishnamurthy, first Indian woman to operate rover on Mars

Bobby Deol's transformation for Animal: Here's how he achieved bulked-up body

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

