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Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'

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Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'

Kalki Koechlin opened up about how tough it was for her to move on after her divorce from Anurag Kashyap.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 07:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'
Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap
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Actress Kalki Koechlin has opened up about her divorce from Anurag Kashyap and how they became cordial with each other over the years. For the unversed, Kalki played the role of Chanda in Kashyap's Dev D. The character was based on Chandramukhi, with a new spin. Anurag and Kalki fell in love on the movie set, and after dating for 2 years, they got married in 2011. However, four years later, Anurag and Kalki announced their separation, leaving the film industry shocked. At present, Kali and Anurag continue to remain good friends and even catch up. But they took time and made a strict decision to overcome divorce. 

Kalki on expressing grief 

Kalki, in a recent interaction, discussed emotional healing, acknowledging that despite therapy, divorce took time, and it was not a quick fix. She said, "I don’t think therapy alone helps. Firstly, when you’re going through a lot of grief, it’s sometimes even hard to do therapy because you need to feel your grief for some time. Therapy helps in the long term, and I highly recommend it." The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress emphasised that healing requires time and emotional honesty, adding that therapy becomes effective when paired with the willingness to process pain rather than suppress it.

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Divorce was tough: Kalki Koechlin

The Shanghai actress confessed that the initial years after her separation from Anurag Kashyap were challenging. She said, "The first few years after the divorce were not easy for us. Then came a point when we realised we needed to stay out of each other’s lives because it was hurtful to see the other person with somebody else."

Kalki admitted that both of them took time and distance to arrive at a healthier place. She asserted, "It does take a few years. We didn’t get to it immediately, and distance helped. Now we are in a good place, and we are able to catch up once in a while." After divorcing Anurag Kashyap, Kalki found love again with Guy Hershberg. They moved into a live-in relationship, welcomed their daughter in 2020, and later the couple got married in 2024.

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