After grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's dystopian adventure Kalki 2898 AD will return to the big screen.

After setting the box office on fire, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan's Kalki 2898 AD will be re-released on the big screen. Yes, the movie will be re-releasing but in the cinemas, but in a film festival. Nag Ashwin has achieved a new milestone with a grand screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film festival is known for providing a common platform for world cinemas. IFFI has previously featured acclaimed films such as Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan-II, among others.

Prabhas’ blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD, is about to hit the screen once again, this time at the prestigious 'International Film Festival of India (IFFI)". Known for its visually stunning storytelling and unique futuristic-meets-mythological concept, the film garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, making it the biggest release of the year. The film has already hit phenomenal success with Rs 1,200 crore in global earnings and more than Rs 300 crore at the Hindi box office alone, sealing its place as a colossal mass entertainer.

Kalki 2898 AD follows an intense, dystopian journey where classic mythological themes meet visuals and action-packed sequences. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Since Kalki 2898 AD first launched its teaser at San Diego Comic-Con, it has been breaking records and impressing audiences everywhere. The film recently had a huge screening at the Bhusan Film Festival, and now it’s ready for another big moment: a screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Starting from 20th to 28th November 2024, in Goa, IFFI is celebrating its 55th year with Kalki 2898 AD as one of the top films in its Mainstream Cinema Section along with multiple Indian films

Directed by National Award-winner Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is streaming on Netflix. The movie will be followed by Kalki Part Two, with Kamal Haasan taking centre stage as the ultimate baddie.

