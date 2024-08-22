Twitter
Bollywood

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

As Kalki 2898 AD hit OTT, director Nag Ashwin lauded Amitabh Bachchan for being so 'patient' during the production.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 04:56 PM IST | Edited by : IANS

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'
Amitabh Bachchan with Nag Ashwin
Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has spoken about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the blockbuster “Kalki 2898 AD” and said that he was very patient with the whole process while working on “so much CG, green screen.”

Nag Ashwin said: “I think Amitabh Bachchan sir was, is a legend and he was extremely gracious in how much patience he had with us as a team and as a very young team actually trying to pull off something that usually somebody from his generation might not be very comfortable, with so much CG, so much green screen, but he was extremely gracious and patient with the whole process, he would come, sit and wait while we figured out.

He added: “Some stuff took longer than we planned and his experience, especially in the action parts, I think shows on screen, which is why people enjoy it so much.”

“Kalki 2898 AD” is the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film is set against the backdrop of 2898 AD, the film traces the story from the now-barren Kashi. Amid a dystopian era ruled by Supreme Yaskin, SUM80 rises like a dawn of hope as the bearer of Lord Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu, putting Yaskin’s reign in jeopardy.

Amitabh plays the role Ashwatthama, who has roamed the Earth for nearly six thousand years and the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya and an ally to the Kauravas, who was cursed with immortality for attempting to kill an unborn Parikshith.

The film is all set to release on Prime Video today in languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and with subtitles in English. The film is produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, “Kalki 2989 AD” also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and it published from IANS)

